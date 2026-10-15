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Idaho Matters

Nonprofit helps families navigate grief after pregnancy and infant loss

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 15, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Somewhere between 10 and 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, and most happen in the first trimester.

Miscarriages can cause health complications in the mother and can sometimes affect their chance at future pregnancy, and once their health needs are met, moms and families are left with a hole in their lives that the traditional medical community often cannot treat.

Today marks Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It's a day to stop and remember children who have passed and help families who are struggling with this kind of loss.

Crystal Eggleston is trying to help families; she’s the founder and executive director of The Light We Carry Foundation, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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