Space Robots

How do you search for water on a moon of Jupiter? Or for life on Mars? How do you catch up with a moving asteroid? Answer: use a Space Robot!

Scientists are working on five missions using robots to study distant parts of our universe to unlock their secrets and those scientists are coming to Boise this fall for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots!

When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions. They agreed to help us out and Idaho Matters will talk to a different scientist each Monday, beginning August 17.

Travel through the cosmos with Idaho Matters each Monday at 12pm and 8pm as we follow the Space Robots across the universe!