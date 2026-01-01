Space Robots
How do you search for water on a moon of Jupiter? Or for life on Mars? How do you catch up with a moving asteroid? Answer: use a Space Robot!
Scientists are working on five missions using robots to study distant parts of our universe to unlock their secrets and those scientists are coming to Boise this fall for Interplanetary Life - March of the Robots!
When we heard about the March of the Robots, we had to know more, so we asked Spacepoint if they could help us get in touch with some of the people involved with the missions. They agreed to help us out and Idaho Matters will talk to a different scientist each Monday, beginning August 17.
Travel through the cosmos with Idaho Matters each Monday at 12pm and 8pm as we follow the Space Robots across the universe!
Interplanetary Life: March of the Robots
Join us at JUMP on Saturday, September 26th for a series exploring humanity's robotic emissaries across the solar system.
Leading up to the event, we're spotlighting five missions — one each week — that are reshaping what we know about our planetary neighbors.
Dragonfly
NASA's rotorcraft mission to explore Titan, Saturn's largest moon, searching for clues about prebiotic chemistry and habitability.Listen Now → August 24
Roman Space Observatory
A next-generation space telescope designed to probe dark energy, exoplanets, and the infrared universe with a field of view 100x larger than Hubble's.Listen Now →
Europa Clipper
A mission to Jupiter's icy moon Europa, investigating whether its subsurface ocean could harbor conditions suitable for life.Coming 08/31
Psyche
A journey to a metal-rich asteroid, offering a rare glimpse into the exposed core of an early planetary building block.Coming 09/14
Mars
Explore Mars with Curiosity and Perseverance as they search for clues about the planet's past and the possibility of life.Coming 09/21