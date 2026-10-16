Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 16, 2026

There’s been a school shooting in Bend, Oregon where three elementary school children and one teacher were killed. Idaho officials say they may be making some progress in the fight against invasive quagga mussels in the Snake River; a subdivision near Henry’s Lake could be headed to court and five orphaned black bear cubs are getting a second chance at life thanks to a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Idaho.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

