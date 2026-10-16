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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 16, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 16, 2026 at 1:20 PM MDT
A person places flowers at a makeshift memorial on the other side of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Haven Daley/AP Photo/Haven Daley
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AP
A person places flowers at a makeshift memorial on the other side of Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, a day after a deadly shooting. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

There’s been a school shooting in Bend, Oregon where three elementary school children and one teacher were killed. Idaho officials say they may be making some progress in the fight against invasive quagga mussels in the Snake River; a subdivision near Henry’s Lake could be headed to court and five orphaned black bear cubs are getting a second chance at life thanks to a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Idaho.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableSchool ShootingQuagga MusselVoting rightsBlack Bears
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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