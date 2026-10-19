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Idaho Matters

Asking the difficult questions with author Suzie Hall

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT
Lifestyle Design LLC

There are moments in life when everything we thought we knew about ourselves gets turned upside down, and sometimes, those moments force us to ask some pretty difficult questions about who we are and how we want to live.

Boise author and entrepreneur Suzie Hall knows something about that. She spent decades building a successful career and what looked from the outside like a pretty successful life, but behind the scenes, she was struggling with the effects of childhood trauma and the pressure to be someone she wasn't sure she really was.

In her memoir, "Blessed Disruption: Transforming Trauma into Triumph," Hall shares what happened when her life began to unravel — and how she spent the next ten years putting it back together, this time on her own terms. Suzie Hall joined Idaho Matters to talk about her book and what it means to start over.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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