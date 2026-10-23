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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 23, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:36 PM MDT
Elaine Thompson
/
AP Images

More than 70 female smokejumpers gathered in McCall for a reunion. Idaho voters will soon decide whether to put English as the state's official language in the constitution. This year’s elections are putting campaign finance laws to the test, and even the Secretary of State says his office is struggling to keep up.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableElection 2026FirefightersIdaho Politics
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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