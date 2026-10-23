Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 23, 2026

More than 70 female smokejumpers gathered in McCall for a reunion. Idaho voters will soon decide whether to put English as the state's official language in the constitution. This year’s elections are putting campaign finance laws to the test , and even the Secretary of State says his office is struggling to keep up.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

