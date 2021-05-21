"Love and Fury" By Samantha Silva

Set in the late 18th century, Samantha Silva's Love and Fury centers on the dazzling life of Mary Wollstonecraft, one of the world's most influential thinkers and mother of the famous novelist Mary Shelley. Silva’s novel offers a fresh take on of the pioneers of feminism, a woman reclaiming her own narrative to pass on to her daughter, and all daughters, for generations to come.

Samantha Silva is an author and screenwriter based in Idaho. Over her career, she’s sold film projects to Paramount, Universal, and New Line Cinema. Her work has appeared in One Story and LitHub, and has screened at the Sun Valley Film Festival. She last joined us in 2017 to talk about her celebrated debut, Mr. Dickens and His Carol. Love and Fury is her second novel.

