Reader's Corner

"Flying Blind" By Peter Robison (Part II)

Published January 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST
flying blind.jpeg

Note: This is the second of a two-part interview.

An iconic, 100-year-old company, Boeing has played a major role not only in the history of commercial flight, but World War II and the moon landings. But two fateful crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in 2018 and 2019 turned into one of the costliest corporate scandals in American history. In his most book, Flying Blind: The 737 Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing, investigative reporter Peter Robison offers a definitive exposé on how a broken corporate culture of malfeasance and greed led to a tragedy that endangered countless lives.

Peter Robison is an investigative journalist for Bloomberg and Bloomberg Businessweek. He is a recipient of the Gerald Loeb Award, the Malcolm Forbes Award, and four “Best in Business” awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

