"Twist" by Colum McCann

On today’s program, internationally bestselling author Colum McCann talks with us about his new novel, Twist.

The book follows Anthony Fennell, an Irish journalist and playwright, assigned to cover the underwater cables that carry the world’s information. Fennell’s journey brings him to the west coast of Africa, where he meets a fellow Irishman, John Conway, the chief of mission on a cable repair ship. The mysterious Conway is a skilled engineer and a free-diver capable of reaching extraordinary depths. But when the ship is sent up the coast to repair a series of major underwater breaks, both men learn that the very cables they seek to fix carry the news that may cause their lives to unravel.

Colum McCann is the internationally bestselling author of eight novels, including Apeirogon, TransAtlantic, and Let the Great World Spin, three story collections, and the nonfiction books Letters to a Young Writer and American Mother. He is the cofounder of the global non-profit organization Narrative 4, which operates in 42 countries and uses storytelling to propel community action and change.