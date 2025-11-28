© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
“A Certain Amount of Madness” by Amber Murrey

By Bob Kustra
Published November 28, 2025 at 6:15 PM MST

Thomas Sankara was one of Africa’s most important anti-imperialist leaders of the late 20th Century. His declaration that fundamental socio-political change would require “a certain amount of madness” drove the Burkinabe Revolution and resurfaced in the country’s popular uprising in 2014. In her latest book, A Certain Amount of Madness: The Life, Politics and Legacies of Thomas Sankara, Amber Murrey looks at Sankara’s political philosophies and legacies and their relevance today.

Amber Murrey is an Associate Professor of Political Geography at the University of Oxford and a Fellow at Mansfield College, Oxford. Her award-winning scholarship on political ecologies and economies in Central Africa focuses on dissent and resistance amidst racialised extractive violence.

