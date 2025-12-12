“The Mission” by Tim Weiner

At the turn of the century, the Central Intelligence Agency was in crisis. The Cold War’s conclusion had robbed the agency of its mission. More than thirty overseas stations and bases had been shuttered, and scores that remained had been severely cut back. Many countries where surveillance was once deemed crucial went uncovered. Essential intelligence wasn’t being collected. That all changed on September 11th, 2001.

In his latest book, The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century, journalist Tim Weiner paints a gripping history of the modern CIA, from 9/11 through its covert operations in Afghanistan and Iraq to today’s secret battles with Russia and China, concluding with the Agency's own fight for survival under the current administration.

Tim Weiner has covered the CIA in Washington and conflicts in Afghanistan and Pakistan, among other nations. He won the Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on American national security and the National Book Award for Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA. His five other books include the national bestseller, Enemies: A History of the FBI.