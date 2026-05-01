“Our Friends in Moscow” by Andrei Soldatov

Our guest today is one of Russia’s top investigative journalists, working and living in exile. In his latest book, co-authored once again by his fellow investigative journalist, Irina Borogan, Our Dear Friends in Moscow follows a group of young Russians, part of an idealistic generation who came of age in Moscow at the end of the 20th century – the communist era had just imploded and an exciting and uncertain future lay ahead of them. Initially, the group enjoyed the freedoms of the new era, but the notion that Russia was destined to join the West, and Europe, in a new partnership began to fade. The Russian economy crashed, civil war stalked Chechnya, and terrorism came to Moscow. By the time of Vladimir Putin’s second and seemingly endless term as president, the country had embraced a kind of ethno-nationalism and was heading for war at home and abroad.

Andrei Soldatov is a Russian investigative journalist in exile, co-founder and editor of Agentura ru, a watchdog of the Russian secret services’ activities. He has been covering security services and terrorism issues since 1999. He is co-author with Irina Borogan of The New Nobility, The Red Web, and The Compatriots.