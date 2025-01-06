© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Danny Stewart Shares His Poem, "Winter"

By Joel Wayne
Published January 6, 2025 at 1:45 PM MST

December's writer-curator on Something I Heard, Danny Stewart, shares one of his own poems, titled, "Winter."

Stewart is a Pushcart-nominated poet and author of the collection The Imaginary World.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

