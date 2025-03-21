Heidi Kraay Reads an Excerpt from "How to do Nothing" by Jenny Odell

On this week's episode of Something I Heard, Heidi Kraay reads an excerpt from Jenny Odell's book, "How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy.” (2020, Melville House)

An American multidisciplinary artist, writer, and educator based in Oakland, Odell published her second book, “Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock,” in 2023.

Heidi Kraay is a playwright and multidisciplinary writer. Her plays include Take Me Away and How to Hide Your Monster. She was the inaugural Boise City Writer-in-Residence in 2023 and her memoir-adjacent book, 12 Lifetimes: A Century Cycle, was published in 2024.