Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Heidi Kraay Reads "Miss you..." by Gabrielle Calvocoressi

By Joel Wayne
Published March 21, 2025 at 4:05 PM MDT

This month on Something I Heard, our theme is "absence." On this week's episode, Heidi Kraay reads a poem by Gabrielle Calvocoressi titled, "Miss you. Would like to grab that chilled tofu we love."

A poet and writer whose books include The Last Time I Saw Amelia Earhart and Apocalyptic Swing, Calvocoressi was a finalist for the LA Times Book Prize. Their new collection, The New Economy, is forthcoming from Copper Canyon in 2025.

Heidi Kraay is a playwright and multidisciplinary writer. Her plays include Take Me Away and How to Hide Your Monster. She was the inaugural Boise City Writer-in-Residence in 2023 and her memoir-adjacent book, 12 Lifetimes: A Century Cycle, was published in 2024.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

