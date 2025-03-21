Heidi Kraay Reads "Miss you..." by Gabrielle Calvocoressi

This month on Something I Heard, our theme is "absence." On this week's episode, Heidi Kraay reads a poem by Gabrielle Calvocoressi titled, "Miss you. Would like to grab that chilled tofu we love."

A poet and writer whose books include The Last Time I Saw Amelia Earhart and Apocalyptic Swing, Calvocoressi was a finalist for the LA Times Book Prize. Their new collection, The New Economy, is forthcoming from Copper Canyon in 2025.

Heidi Kraay is a playwright and multidisciplinary writer. Her plays include Take Me Away and How to Hide Your Monster. She was the inaugural Boise City Writer-in-Residence in 2023 and her memoir-adjacent book, 12 Lifetimes: A Century Cycle, was published in 2024.