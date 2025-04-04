Martin Corless-Smith Reads "To Daffodils" by Robert Herrick

It's the first week of April and the theme this month on Something I Heard is "open." On this week's episode, Martin Corless-Smith reads a poem by Robert Herrick: "To Daffodils."

A 17th century poet and cleric who mentored under Ben Jonson, Herrick is perhaps best known for his poetry collection, Hesperides, and for one of his opening lines: “Gather ye rosebuds, while ye may.”

Our writer-curator this month is Martin Corless-Smith. A poet and translator originally from Worcestershire, England, Corless-Smith teaches at Boise State University and his thirteenth book, Golden Satellite Debris, was published in 2024.

