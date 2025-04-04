© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Martin Corless-Smith Reads "To Daffodils" by Robert Herrick

By Joel Wayne
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:53 PM MDT

It's the first week of April and the theme this month on Something I Heard is "open." On this week's episode, Martin Corless-Smith reads a poem by Robert Herrick: "To Daffodils."

A 17th century poet and cleric who mentored under Ben Jonson, Herrick is perhaps best known for his poetry collection, Hesperides, and for one of his opening lines: “Gather ye rosebuds, while ye may.”

Our writer-curator this month is Martin Corless-Smith. A poet and translator originally from Worcestershire, England, Corless-Smith teaches at Boise State University and his thirteenth book, Golden Satellite Debris, was published in 2024.

Tags
Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate