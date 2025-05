It's the second week of May. On this week's episode of Something I Heard, Tomás Baiza shares one of his own poems, titled: "Hidden Talent."

Our writer-curator this month is Tomás Baiza. Baiza is the author of the novel, Delivery, and the mixed-genre collection, A Purpose to Our Savagery. Baiza’s manuscript, Mexican Teeth, will appear on Inlandia Press in 2026.