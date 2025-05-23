Tomás Baiza Reads "To the police officer..." by Luis J. Rodriguez

On this week's episode of Something I Heard, Tomás Baiza reads a poem by Luis J. Rodriguez, titled “To the police officer who refused to sit in the same room as my son because he’s a ‘gang banger.'” Rodriguez is a poet, novelist, and journalist, and the author of 17 books, most well known for his two bestselling memoirs, Always Running and It Calls You Back: An Odyssey Through Love, Addiction, Revolutions, and Healing.

Our writer-curator this month is Tomás Baiza. Baiza is the author of the novel, Delivery, and the mixed-genre collection, A Purpose to Our Savagery. Baiza’s manuscript, Mexican Teeth, will appear on Inlandia Press in 2026.