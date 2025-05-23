© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Something I Heard

Tomás Baiza Reads "To the police officer..." by Luis J. Rodriguez

By Joel Wayne
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:25 PM MDT

On this week's episode of Something I Heard, Tomás Baiza reads a poem by Luis J. Rodriguez, titled “To the police officer who refused to sit in the same room as my son because he’s a ‘gang banger.'” Rodriguez is a poet, novelist, and journalist, and the author of 17 books, most well known for his two bestselling memoirs, Always Running and It Calls You Back: An Odyssey Through Love, Addiction, Revolutions, and Healing.

Our writer-curator this month is Tomás Baiza. Baiza is the author of the novel, Delivery, and the mixed-genre collection, A Purpose to Our Savagery. Baiza’s manuscript, Mexican Teeth, will appear on Inlandia Press in 2026.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
