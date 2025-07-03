Susan Bruns Reads an Excerpt from her Essay, "My Father Makes Breakfast, 1971"

“July,” the journalist Hal Borland said, “is hot afternoons and sultry nights and mornings when it’s a joy just to be alive. July is a picnic and a red canoe and a sunburned neck and a softball game and ice tinkling in a tall glass. July is a blind date with summer.”

This July, Susan Bruns joins us to share works on the theme of dog days. Today, she reads an excerpt from her essay, “My Father Makes Breakfast, 1971.” Bruns’ work has appeared in Lithub, Brevity, Creative Nonfiction, among many other places. She is currently at work on a memoir about growing up on a small family farm in Idaho.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.