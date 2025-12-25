Anna Caritj Reads “Meridian Response” by Ben Lerner

“Winter is such a sensory time for me,” our guest this month, Anna Caritj said. “A lot of it is sound. The sound of snow falling. That stillness, that quiet…I was looking for pieces that evoke that stillness, that silence.”

This month, we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, Caritj reads a poem, “Meridian Response,” by Ben Lerner. Lerner is a poet, novelist, and essayist who teaches at Brooklyn College. He’s been a finalist for both the National Book Award for poetry and a Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.