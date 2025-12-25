© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Anna Caritj Reads “Meridian Response” by Ben Lerner

By Joel Wayne
Published December 25, 2025 at 9:21 AM MST

“Winter is such a sensory time for me,” our guest this month, Anna Caritj said. “A lot of it is sound. The sound of snow falling. That stillness, that quiet…I was looking for pieces that evoke that stillness, that silence.”

This month, we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, Caritj reads a poem, “Meridian Response,” by Ben Lerner. Lerner is a poet, novelist, and essayist who teaches at Brooklyn College. He’s been a finalist for both the National Book Award for poetry and a Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate