Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Nic Darlinton Reads an Excerpt from His Story, “Embolden"

By Joel Wayne
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:26 PM MST

“I have a sequence to my creative life,” the author and conservationist Terry Tempest Williams writes. “In spring and fall, I am above ground and commit to community. In the summer, I'm outside. It is a time for family. And in the winter, I am underground. Home. This is when I do my work as a writer - in hibernation. I write with the bears.”

It’s the third week of January and we’re hearing works along the theme of hibernation this month. Today, Nic Darlinton reads an excerpt from his own short story, “Embolden." Darlinton is a writer and educator whose work has appeared in Writers in the Attic. He is a co-founder of Death Rattle Literary and The Spill, and director of Idaho’s Scholastic Writing Awards.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard Literature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
