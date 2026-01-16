Nic Darlinton Reads an Excerpt from His Story, “Embolden"

“I have a sequence to my creative life,” the author and conservationist Terry Tempest Williams writes. “In spring and fall, I am above ground and commit to community. In the summer, I'm outside. It is a time for family. And in the winter, I am underground. Home. This is when I do my work as a writer - in hibernation. I write with the bears.”

It’s the third week of January and we’re hearing works along the theme of hibernation this month. Today, Nic Darlinton reads an excerpt from his own short story, “Embolden." Darlinton is a writer and educator whose work has appeared in Writers in the Attic. He is a co-founder of Death Rattle Literary and The Spill, and director of Idaho’s Scholastic Writing Awards.

