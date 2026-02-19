Alan Heathcock Reads an Excerpt from Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden"

“Thinking about home, it can mean a lot of different things,” Alan Heathcock said, reflecting on this month’s theme. “The first thing I thought of was my father reading Robert Frost to us beside the fireplace on a cold winter day in Chicago. I thought about home being the thing you take with you when you get on a train and go away from your hometown and still have it inside you."

It’s the third week of February and we’re hearing works along the theme of home this month. Today, Alan Heathcock reads an excerpt from Henry David Thoreau’s classic, “Walden.” Thoreau was a poet and essayist writing in the Transcendentalist Movement. He’s best known for his work on living in harmony with nature, exemplified by Walden, and his influential essay, “Civil Disobedience.”

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.