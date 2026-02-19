© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Overnight fiber work may cause intermittent outages across BSPR networks between 11 p.m.Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Alan Heathcock Reads an Excerpt from Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden"

By Joel Wayne
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:06 PM MST

“Thinking about home, it can mean a lot of different things,” Alan Heathcock said, reflecting on this month’s theme. “The first thing I thought of was my father reading Robert Frost to us beside the fireplace on a cold winter day in Chicago. I thought about home being the thing you take with you when you get on a train and go away from your hometown and still have it inside you."

It’s the third week of February and we’re hearing works along the theme of home this month. Today, Alan Heathcock reads an excerpt from Henry David Thoreau’s classic, “Walden.” Thoreau was a poet and essayist writing in the Transcendentalist Movement. He’s best known for his work on living in harmony with nature, exemplified by Walden, and his influential essay, “Civil Disobedience.”

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
