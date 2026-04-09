Christian Winn reads “Praise Rain” by Kathy Fish

“The weather’s turning...you’ve got baseball ready to start up…and now March Madness gets fired up and goes all the way into April now,” our guest this month, Christian Winn, said about the month of April. “It’s a little cliche, but it is rebirth."

It’s the second week of April and we’re hearing works along the theme of rain this month. Today, Christian Winn reads a poem by Kathy Fish, titled “Praise Rain.” Fish’s poetry and prose have appeared in Ploughshares, Copper Nickel, the Norton Reader, and Best Small Fictions, among many other places. Her fifth collection, Wild Life, is now in its third print run with Matter Press.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

