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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Christian Winn reads “Praise Rain” by Kathy Fish

By Joel Wayne
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:55 PM MDT

“The weather’s turning...you’ve got baseball ready to start up…and now March Madness gets fired up and goes all the way into April now,” our guest this month, Christian Winn, said about the month of April. “It’s a little cliche, but it is rebirth."

It’s the second week of April and we’re hearing works along the theme of rain this month. Today, Christian Winn reads a poem by Kathy Fish, titled “Praise Rain.” Fish’s poetry and prose have appeared in Ploughshares, Copper Nickel, the Norton Reader, and Best Small Fictions, among many other places. Her fifth collection, Wild Life, is now in its third print run with Matter Press.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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