Samantha Silva Reads "The Author to Her Book” by Anne Bradstreet

“May is merry, full of hope, the promise of springtime,” our guest Samantha Silva said. “My son was born at the very end of April and I remember so clearly walking into the hospital and there were tulips abundantly growing… It was such a terrifying and hopeful moment in my life. So I consider May the month of birth and rebirth, and all things promising and hopeful."

It’s the second week of May and we’re hearing writing along the theme of motherhood this month. Today, Samantha Silva shares a poem by Anne Bradstreet, titled “The Author to Her Book.” One of the first English poets in North America, Bradstreet penned an extensive body of poetry in between raising eight children. Her only collection published during her lifetime, “The Tenth Muse Lately Sprung Up in America” (1650), was published without her knowledge.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.