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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Samantha Silva Reads "The Author to Her Book” by Anne Bradstreet

By Joel Wayne
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:25 PM MDT

“May is merry, full of hope, the promise of springtime,” our guest Samantha Silva said. “My son was born at the very end of April and I remember so clearly walking into the hospital and there were tulips abundantly growing… It was such a terrifying and hopeful moment in my life. So I consider May the month of birth and rebirth, and all things promising and hopeful."

It’s the second week of May and we’re hearing writing along the theme of motherhood this month. Today, Samantha Silva shares a poem by Anne Bradstreet, titled “The Author to Her Book.” One of the first English poets in North America, Bradstreet penned an extensive body of poetry in between raising eight children. Her only collection published during her lifetime, “The Tenth Muse Lately Sprung Up in America” (1650), was published without her knowledge.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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