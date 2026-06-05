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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Rebecca Evans Reads “The Mosquito” by Brian Turner

By Joel Wayne
Published June 5, 2026 at 1:54 PM MDT

Our understanding of memory, the ways in which we recall past events, is ever-changing. For instance, we’ve long tended to think of memories like folders in a filing cabinet, something we can find and recall at will. But a recent study by the University of Texas in Dallas has challenged that assumption.

It turns out only certain pieces of memories are easily accessible, others remain elusive until triggered by a cue - by a familiar smell, a place, or a question. Additionally, our recalled memory is very rarely an exact copy of the original experience. A process known as re-encoding, where older memories are updated each time they are recalled, begins to include extra details from our general knowledge, past experiences, or even the situation we’re currently in. The study “helps us understand why our memories aren’t always reliable,” says lead researcher Prof. Louis Renoult. “They can be influenced by time, context, and even our own imaginations.”

It’s the first week of June and we’re hearing writing along the theme of memory this month. Today, Rebecca Evans shares a micro essay by Brian Turner, called “The Mosquito.” Turner is the author of the memoir My Life as a Foreign Country and two collections of poetry: Here, Bullet and Phantom Noise. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, National Geographic, and many other outlets.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Something I Heard
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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