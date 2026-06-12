Rebecca Evans Reads "How Music Stays in the Body” by Lee Herrick

“June to me is ladybugs and dragonflies,” our guest, Rebecca Evans said. “I love being outside early in the morning, before people wake up. A cup of tea, walking in wet grass, on wet stone, being there with the birds. I think June is really magical.”

It’s the second week of June and we’re hearing writing along the theme of memory this month. Today, Rebecca Evans shares a poem by Lee Herrick called “How Music Stays in the Body.” Herrick’s collections of poetry include Scar and Flower, Gardening Secrets of the Dead, and This Many Miles from Desire. Herrick teaches at Fresno City College and serves as the current poet laureate of California.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.