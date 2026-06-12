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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Rebecca Evans Reads "How Music Stays in the Body” by Lee Herrick

By Joel Wayne
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:59 PM MDT

“June to me is ladybugs and dragonflies,” our guest, Rebecca Evans said. “I love being outside early in the morning, before people wake up. A cup of tea, walking in wet grass, on wet stone, being there with the birds. I think June is really magical.”

It’s the second week of June and we’re hearing writing along the theme of memory this month. Today, Rebecca Evans shares a poem by Lee Herrick called “How Music Stays in the Body.” Herrick’s collections of poetry include Scar and Flower, Gardening Secrets of the Dead, and This Many Miles from Desire. Herrick teaches at Fresno City College and serves as the current poet laureate of California.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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