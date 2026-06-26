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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Rebecca Evans Reads “Memory” by Helen Hoyt

By Joel Wayne
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:51 PM MDT

“I’m fascinated with memory because it’s so fickle,” our guest, Rebecca Evans said. “I wanted to pick [work] that really held layers and layers of stories."

It’s the fourth and final full week of June and we’re hearing writing along the theme of memory this month. Today, Rebecca Evans shares a poem by Helen Hoyt called “Memory.” Born in 1887, Hoyt was the author of four collections of poetry and once famously said: "At present most of what we know, or think we know, of women has been found out by men / we have yet to hear what woman will tell of herself, and where can she tell more intimately than in poetry?"

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryMemory
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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