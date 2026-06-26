Rebecca Evans Reads “Memory” by Helen Hoyt

“I’m fascinated with memory because it’s so fickle,” our guest, Rebecca Evans said. “I wanted to pick [work] that really held layers and layers of stories."

It’s the fourth and final full week of June and we’re hearing writing along the theme of memory this month. Today, Rebecca Evans shares a poem by Helen Hoyt called “Memory.” Born in 1887, Hoyt was the author of four collections of poetry and once famously said: "At present most of what we know, or think we know, of women has been found out by men / we have yet to hear what woman will tell of herself, and where can she tell more intimately than in poetry?"

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.