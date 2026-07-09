Monroe Williams Reads “It Was Not Fate” by William H.A. Moore

“The month of July makes me feel patriotic. As a person of color, it means a lot because we have been fighting for so long,” our guest, Monroe Williams, said. “I have ancestors who couldn't have ever imagined this kind of freedom…. I’m grateful to be here and I’m grateful for the month of July.”

It’s the second week of July and we’re hearing writing along the theme of nature this month. Today, Monroe Williams shares a poem by William H.A. Moore, called “It Was Not Fate." Moore was a poet and journalist whose most well-known collection, Dusk Songs, was included in James Weldon Johnson’s The Book of American Negro Poetry.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.