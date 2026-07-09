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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Monroe Williams Reads “It Was Not Fate” by William H.A. Moore

By Joel Wayne
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:56 PM MDT

On the second week of July, Monroe Williams reads “It Was Not Fate,” a poem by William H.A. Moore.

“The month of July makes me feel patriotic. As a person of color, it means a lot because we have been fighting for so long,” our guest, Monroe Williams, said. “I have ancestors who couldn't have ever imagined this kind of freedom…. I’m grateful to be here and I’m grateful for the month of July.”

It’s the second week of July and we’re hearing writing along the theme of nature this month. Today, Monroe Williams shares a poem by William H.A. Moore, called “It Was Not Fate." Moore was a poet and journalist whose most well-known collection, Dusk Songs, was included in James Weldon Johnson’s The Book of American Negro Poetry.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryIndependence Day
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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