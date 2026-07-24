© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Monroe Williams Reads "The Definition of Love” by Andrew Marvell

By Joel Wayne
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:56 PM MDT

“I’m not a big outdoorsy person,” our guest this month, Monroe Williams, said. “But recently, dealing with emotions like grief…especially within the last couple years, it’s really changed how I see everything... Nature, specifically, in my poem, I talk about how it’s endless: it always goes on.”

It’s the fourth week of July and we’re hearing writing along the theme of nature this month. Today, Monroe Williams shares a poem by Andrew Marvell, called “The Definition of Love.” Marvell was a poet, satirist, and member of the House of Commons during England’s post-Commonwealth Period. One of the so-called Metaphysical Poets, he is most celebrated for his lyric, “To His Coy Mistress,” published in 1681.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate