Monroe Williams Reads "The Definition of Love” by Andrew Marvell

“I’m not a big outdoorsy person,” our guest this month, Monroe Williams, said. “But recently, dealing with emotions like grief…especially within the last couple years, it’s really changed how I see everything... Nature, specifically, in my poem, I talk about how it’s endless: it always goes on.”

It’s the fourth week of July and we’re hearing writing along the theme of nature this month. Today, Monroe Williams shares a poem by Andrew Marvell, called “The Definition of Love.” Marvell was a poet, satirist, and member of the House of Commons during England’s post-Commonwealth Period. One of the so-called Metaphysical Poets, he is most celebrated for his lyric, “To His Coy Mistress,” published in 1681.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.