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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Monroe Williams Reads His Poem, "You Can and You Will”

By Joel Wayne
Published July 30, 2026 at 9:43 PM MDT

In his travelogue, Following the Equator, Mark Twain has this funny passage about all the benefits nature provides to animals, in comparison to what it provides to humans. For those that fly, he writes, nature gives a home forty miles deep, spanning the globe, without any obstruction. For those that swim, nature provides a home that covers 4/5ths of the earth. But to man, he says, nature has gifted thin skin and miles upon miles of barren snow, desert, ice, and rock, to scrape out a living.

“Yet, man, in his simplicity and complacency and inability to cipher,” Twain writes, “thinks Nature regards him as the important member of the family -- in fact, her favorite. Surely, it must occur to even his dull head, sometimes, that she has a curious way of showing it.”

It’s the fifth and final week of July and we’re hearing writing along the theme of nature this month. Today, Monroe Williams shares one of his own poems, titled “You Can and You Will." Williams is an artist and actor, in addition to Idaho's 2026 Poetry Out Loud State Champion. He went on to represent the Gem State at the national semifinals in Washington D.C. in April.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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