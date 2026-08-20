Kyle Bilinski Reads an Excerpt from Rick Bass’s “In the Loyal Mountains"

“Our passionate preoccupation with the sky, the stars, and a God somewhere in outer space is a homing impulse,” wrote the American philosopher, Eric Hoffer, on the occasion of the first moon landing. “We are drawn back to where we came from.”

It’s the third week of August and we’re hearing writing along the theme of space this month. Today, Kyle Bilinski shares an excerpt from Rick Bass’s book, “In the Loyal Mountains." A prolific writer and environmentalist, Bass is the author of more than 30 books, including short story collections, memoirs, and novels. His most recent book, Wrecking Ball: Race, Friendship, God, and Football, was published in 2025 by High Road Books.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.