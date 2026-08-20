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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Kyle Bilinski Reads an Excerpt from Rick Bass’s “In the Loyal Mountains"

By Joel Wayne
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:41 PM MDT

“Our passionate preoccupation with the sky, the stars, and a God somewhere in outer space is a homing impulse,” wrote the American philosopher, Eric Hoffer, on the occasion of the first moon landing. “We are drawn back to where we came from.”

It’s the third week of August and we’re hearing writing along the theme of space this month. Today, Kyle Bilinski shares an excerpt from Rick Bass’s book, “In the Loyal Mountains." A prolific writer and environmentalist, Bass is the author of more than 30 books, including short story collections, memoirs, and novels. His most recent book, Wrecking Ball: Race, Friendship, God, and Football, was published in 2025 by High Road Books.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard NonfictionLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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