Kyle Bilinski Reads His Short Story, “Scratcher"

It’s late August. Here in Idaho, the skies are often smoky from wildfires this month, and we’re coming out of the hottest days of the year. So while most of the summer may be an opportunity to explore the wild outdoors, August feels like the perfect month for books on the couch, Sunday naps, fresh tomatoes from the garden, and spending time with friends and family in the cool comfort of the great indoors.

It’s the fourth and final week of August and we’re hearing writing along the theme of space this month. Today, Kyle Bilinski shares some of his own work, a flash fiction piece called “Scratcher.” A writer from Idaho, Bilinski’s work can be found in places like Iron Horse Literary Review, Necessary Fiction, and The Twin Bill.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

