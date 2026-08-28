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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Kyle Bilinski Reads His Short Story, “Scratcher"

By Joel Wayne
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:22 PM MDT

It’s late August. Here in Idaho, the skies are often smoky from wildfires this month, and we’re coming out of the hottest days of the year. So while most of the summer may be an opportunity to explore the wild outdoors, August feels like the perfect month for books on the couch, Sunday naps, fresh tomatoes from the garden, and spending time with friends and family in the cool comfort of the great indoors.

It’s the fourth and final week of August and we’re hearing writing along the theme of space this month. Today, Kyle Bilinski shares some of his own work, a flash fiction piece called “Scratcher.” A writer from Idaho, Bilinski’s work can be found in places like Iron Horse Literary Review, Necessary Fiction, and The Twin Bill.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard LiteratureFiction
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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