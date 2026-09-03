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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Jodeen Revere Reads Samatha Silva’s "A Monster is Born"

By Joel Wayne
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:07 PM MDT

In modern psychology, the “shadow" refers to the hidden or unexplored parts of ourselves. The shadow doesn’t necessarily represent negative aspects of our being, so much as parts of ourselves we’re reluctant to acknowledge or share. Shadow work, as it’s known, is the process by which we attempt to unify those conscious and unconscious parts of ourselves.

Psychologists say that by recognizing our shadow aspects and understanding where and when they appear, we can come to either accept or change these patterns in our lives. The goal? Better relationships with others and with ourselves.

It’s the first week of September and we’re hearing writing along the theme of shadow this month. Today, Jodeen Revere shares a story by Samantha Silva, titled “A Monster is Born." Silva is an author and screenwriter based in Idaho. Her short fiction and essays have appeared in The New York Times, One Story, and LitHub, and her third novel, Sometime This Century, was published by Harper Perennial in June 2026.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard FictionLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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