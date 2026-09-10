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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Jodeen Revere Reads Tomás Baiza’s Poem, "Six Hours"

By Joel Wayne
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:51 PM MDT

“I am not a summer lover at all. I really hate summer even under the best of conditions and this summer was nightmarish,” said our guest this month, Jodeen Revere. “So the fall is my time. September is like a big exhale of relief.”

It’s the second week of September and we’re hearing writing along the theme of shadow this month. Today, Jodeen Revere shares a poem by Tomás Baiza, titled “Six Hours.” Baiza is the author of the novel, Delivery, and the mixed-genre collection, A Purpose to Our Savagery. Tomás’s manuscript Mexican Teeth won the 2024 Eliud Martínez Prize and was published by Inlandia Press in February.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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