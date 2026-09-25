Jodeen Revere Reads Her Poem, "Summer, 1987"

It’s the fourth and final full week of September and we’re hearing writing along the theme of shadow this month. Today, Jodeen Revere shares some of her own work, a poem titled "Summer, 1987.” Revere is an actor and writer who has performed in the Treasure Valley for 30 years. She’s been a featured storyteller for Story, Story Night and Ming Studio, and recently finished a five-year stretch of writing and performing – for both film and stage – her one-person show "The Persistent Guest"

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.