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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Natanya Biskar Reads an Excerpt from “Posthumous Fragments of Veronica Penn” by Corinna Vallianatos

By Joel Wayne
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:52 PM MDT

“When we feel haunted, it is the pull of our own home we're experiencing,” the author Yiyun Li writes in her memoir, Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life, “but a more upsetting possibility is that the past has become homeless, and we are offering it a place to inhabit in the present.”

It’s the first week of October and we’re hearing writing along the theme of haunted this month. Today, Natanya Biskar shares a story excerpt by Corrina Vallianatos, titled "Posthumous Fragments of Veronica Penn.” Vallianatos is author of the novel The Beforeland, and two celebrated story collections, Origin Stories and My Escapee, which won the Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard FictionLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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