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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Natanya Biskar Reads an Excerpt from Her Story, “Real Time"

By Joel Wayne
Published October 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM MDT

“I love a haunting. I really wanted to select pieces that represented the range of hauntings a person can have in this life, and in the next life,” our guest, Natanya Biskar said, about choosing work for this month’s theme.

“I love a ghost story, so I wanted represent that. But I also think we can be haunted by so many things - regrets, past decisions, failures, places can feel haunted, but not necessarily in a negative way. I don’t think a haunting always has to be negative. I think sometimes it can be just the past reasserting itself over the present.”

It’s the fifth and final week of October. We’re hearing writing along the theme of haunted this month. Today, Natanya Biskar shares an excerpt from her own short story, titled “Real Time.” Biskar’s work has appeared in Subtropics, The Indiana Review, and SELF. She was recently named Boise City Writer-in-Residence for 2027 and is currently at work on her first novel.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard FictionLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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