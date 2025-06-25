BSPR News: Sat at 12 p.m. & BSPR Music: Fri at 5 p.m.

Since its inception in 2008, the Tiny Desk Concert series has captured audiences with its intimate, stripped-down performances. Now, NPR Music is expanding this unique musical experience with Tiny Desk Radio.

The one-hour weekly program features three complete concert recordings, along with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes stories that reveal the inspiration behind the music. Tiny Desk Radio gives listeners the opportunity to discover new music and enjoy exclusive access to performances that are unlike anything else on the radio.