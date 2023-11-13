Boise State University has fired football coach Andy Avalos

Boise State Broncos head football coach Andy Avalos is out of a job. At a press conference on Monday, Boise State University Athletics director Jeramiah Dickey remained vague about the reason for his firing.

“I would not have made the decision if I didn't feel comfortable doing it in season and moving forward,” he said, adding he would not go into the inner workings of the department.

“There was a lot of thought that went into that. And I'm not going to get into my personal feelings. I don't do that, but this is what I felt was best,” he said.

The news came on Sunday, a day after the Broncos won against the New Mexico Lobos in Boise with a final score of 42-14. Dickey said the latest game did not factor into his decision to fire Avalos. So far this season, the team has won five games and lost five. Avalos, a former linebacker for the Broncos who played for the team from 2001 to 2004, was hired as coach in 2021.

Dickey said the university will hire a search firm and look for a candidate nationally as soon as possible.

“My job is to look under every rock, find the best possible candidates for us to lead these student athletes and to represent Bronco Nation,” he said.

Defense Coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim coach. He said the student athletes have been able to talk things through with each other.

“They were in shock. You know, obviously something like that. You never you never plan for that as a kid, as a coach. Obviously everybody's well aware of college football and the reality of what it is,” he said.

The Broncos last two games of the season will be against Utah State and the Air Force Academy.