Boise State to join Pac-12 Conference in 2026

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 12, 2024 at 9:49 AM MDT
Boise State University

Boise State University is among four western schools announcing they’re joining the Pac-12 Conference after last year’s exodus left the organization on life support with only two members.

The Broncos join current Mountain West Conference rivals Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State in the move, which takes effect July 1, 2026.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould in a statement. “An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

Oregon State and Washington State are the Pac-12’s only current members after the other 10 universities fled to other conferences over the past two years.

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey called it a “transformational day” in a letter to athletics supporters.

“When it came down to making the final decision, we chose this path because it puts Boise State in the best position for success,” Dickey wrote.

“We are grateful for the relationships in the Mountain West Conference for the last 13+ years, and we look forward to being proud members and great partners through the end of our time in the conference,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for the Mountain West Conference didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Boise State will hold a press conference to discuss the decision at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Tags
Sports & Recreation Boise State AthleticsMountain West Conference
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

