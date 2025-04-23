© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

Mild winter means high rate of survival in mule deer fawns and elk calves population

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:49 PM MDT
As many as 4,500 mule deer use the area burned by the Paddock Fire for their winter range.
Will Bales
/
Idaho Department of Fish and Game
As many as 4,500 mule deer use the area burned by the Paddock Fire for their winter range.

The Idaho Fish and Game reports mule deer and elk herds across the state are healthy following a mild winter.

In December and January each year, the department radio collars a few hundred deer fawns and elk calves to track them throughout winter. Last month, they determined that 67% of deer and 93% of elk had survived the winter. The population is bouncing back from the 2022-2023 season, when only 46% of deer fawns survived.

“We very rarely see elk populations affected by a hard winter. But we see that fairly often with mule deer,” said Fish and Game spokesperson Roger Phillips. “Elk calves are quite a bit hardier. They're a bigger animal. They're less susceptible.”

But this past season, the mild temperatures gave the fawns a break.

“It’s a good sign because on an average year we're typically growing mule deer populations. And we like to see that,” Phillips added.

Survival rates depend on two things: how much fat animals have accumulated by the end of the fall and how harsh the winter season is.

“If they're a little bit light, they have a harder time getting through winter,” he said.

Late winter and early spring is when the population sees its highest mortality rate. As the fawns’ fat reserves dwindle, the transition to eating green vegetation can be rough.

“Their bodies have to be able to adapt to that higher nutrients. And if they're in a really weakened state, sometimes that's what will ultimately kill them rather than them starving during the winter,” Phillips explained, cautioning people to look out for encounters with smaller animals.

“Even though people are really getting out and recreating this time of year with the nice spring weather, a lot of these animals still aren't out of the woods yet,” he said. “Give them a break. Try to avoid them. If you see them kind of turn and go someplace else.”
Tags
Sports & Recreation Idaho Fish and Game Department
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate