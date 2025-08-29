'Cooler' summer doesn't chill demand to float the Boise River

The official "Float the Boise" season ends after Labor Day.

Ada County Parks and Waterways director Scott Koberg said the number of floaters this year has been similar to the last several summers.

“About 150,000 visitors and residents have floated the Boise River from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park this summer,” he told reporters at a media gathering Thursday.

That’s despite just five days in Boise this summer at or above 100 degrees. The National Weather Service Boise office confirmed that number, comparing it to 20 days in the triple digits last year, 11 in 2023 and the all-time high of 27 triple digit days in 2022.

“You don't need over 100 degrees to float the Boise River,” Koberg quipped. He’s expecting a busy "final four" days of the floating season starting Friday.

“We're looking to close out the season on a high note emphasizing safety,” he said. “As always, we want people to be safe, have fun when they float the Boise.”

River flows have stayed ideal, he said. That may have contributed to nearly one third fewer calls for help on the river this season compared to last year, though there was one fatality.

“I want to commend the public, the floaters, for actually taking safety seriously, because that's a 30% decrease is pretty dramatic,” said Mike Walker, Boise Fire Special Operations Division Chief.

If you’re considering a float [Friday], The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic nightglow at Ann Morrison park will limit late evening shuttle service for floaters — with no parking available due to the event. Float services end for the season after Monday.