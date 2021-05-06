Boise State Public Radio Wins Five Regional Murrow Awards

The Boise State Public Radio content team has been honored with five 2021 Regional Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the regional winners on Thursday.

Named after the famed 20th-century journalist, Edward R. Murrow, the awards recognize the best in journalism – radio, television and online – among both commercial and non-commercial media. Boise State Public Radio's entries were judged alongside submissions from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

“Last year was a phenomenally difficult year on so many levels,” said Sasa Woodruff, news director, “so being recognized for our journalism feels especially rewarding.”

The nods from the RTNDA are reflective of the types of stories the news and programming teams focused on throughout the pandemic. Reporter Rachel Cohen won the Breaking News category for the station for the dramatic story of protestors shutting down a health district meeting in Boise last fall.

Reporter James Dawson brought in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion award for his feature on a bill banning transgendered girls and women competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. This story was the culmination of his tireless reporting on the bill as it moved its way through the Idaho legislature.

The team was also recognized for Expressive Idaho, highlighting artists around the state in a digital series done in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program. This series was brought to life by the efforts of Woodruff, Arlie Sommer and Lacey Daley.

The midday talk show, Idaho Matters, captured the Investigative Reporting award for its work on looking at solutions for rapidly rising property taxes that have strapped many Ada County residents. Host Gemma Gaudette and producers Frankie Barnhill and Samantha Wright form the core of the team behind the program. Also recognized was the engagement podcast Wanna Know Idaho, led by Barnhill, that answers audience questions about why things are the way they are in our state.

“These stories not only address our audience’s need for timely and accurate information,” said Tom Michael, general manager, “but they also rise above and stand-out as examples of excellent public-service journalism.”

Each of these regional award winners will move on to compete against other regional winners in a national competition held by RTDNA later this year.

Breaking News: Health District Abruptly Cancels Meeting After Protesters Show Up To Board Members' Homes

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Idaho Transgender Athlete Ban Bill Bucks Growing Trend Of Inclusion

Digital: Expressive Idaho 2020

Podcast: Wanna Know Idaho Explores Our Community’s Curiosity