Upcoming Programming Changes On Boise State Public Radio

We are excited to share some new shows with you starting next Monday, September 6 on both our News and Music schedules.

On Boise State Public Radio Music

First, we are pleased to welcome Performance Today which will air Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The program is a unique celebration of today’s art of classical music delivered by acclaimed music host and commentator Fred Child. It is the country’s most popular classical music radio program.

On the eclectic side of our music offerings, we will spice things up Monday through Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with World Café. A unique daily program of musical discovery, World Café is where more than half a million listeners each week are introduced to a blend of contemporary sounds from both legendary and up-and-coming artists, through exclusive interviews, performances and special features.

Other Program Changes of note:

Echoes will now air Monday-Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Idaho Music will shift to 7 p.m. on Thursday nights.

Performance Today Weekend will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday nights.

On Boise State Public Radio News

We are proud to be among the first stations in the country to bring a new radio creation from NPR to Sunday afternoons. Popular podcasts Code Switch and Life Kit will combine to take over at 4 p.m., starting Sunday, September 12. Every week, listeners will hear stories about race and identity that expand their minds, and learn practical ways to make their lives better. It’s lifelong learning that ranges from the big picture to tiny details and everything in between.

On a sad note, NPR has made the difficult decision to cancel Ask Me Another which creates an opportunity for us to showcase another popular voice at that time. It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders will begin Saturday, September 11 at 11 a.m. Sam is considered to be one of the most engaging personalities on public radio today. His show has been described as a lively recap of the week and an optimistic look ahead at the next.

_______________________________________________________

We welcome your feedback! If you have questions regarding the programming changes, please email Program Director Paul Stribling: paulstribling@boisestate.edu.

And as always, thank you for being a listener to Boise State Public Radio — we appreciate your continued support!