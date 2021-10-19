A Familiar Voice To Host All Things Considered Locally

Boise State Public Radio is thrilled to announce we’re bringing back a live local host in the afternoons during NPR's All Things Considered. And it’s a voice not unfamiliar to our audience.

NPR’s daily afternoon news program, All Things Considered offers an in-depth presentation of the day’s news. Each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.

All Things Considered is the most listened-to afternoon drive-time news radio program in the country. So it only makes sense we find the right voice to steer our local afternoon audience through the news of the day – we hope you’ll join us in welcoming host and reporter Troy Oppie into the All Things Considered host chair starting Wednesday, Oct. 20.

"Along with being a wonderful colleague, Troy's versatility, reliability and work ethic was what led us to hiring him full time as our local All Things Considered Host," said News Director Sáša Woodruff.

Troy has been at Boise State Public Radio in different roles and capacities since 2014, hosting Jazz Conversations, Weekend Edition Saturday and reporting throughout the newsroom where needed.

"I'm happy and grateful for the opportunity to bring live hosting back to afternoons on Boise State Public Radio,” Troy said. “You'll of course hear more local content and conversations on the radio each day, but we are planning other fun, new ways to engage with our generous listeners as well. I can't wait to get started!"

A Seattle native, Troy’s broadcasting career has included stints at KPLU-FM (now KNKX-FM) and local television stations in Missoula and Boise. More recently, he spent six years in financial services before returning to radio in early 2020. You might also find him working in a TV broadcast truck at local sporting events from time to time.

Feel free to drop him a note or story tip at troyoppie@boisestate.edu or follow him on Twitter @goodbadoppie.

All Things Considered airs on Boise State Public Radio from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and streams on our website and app.