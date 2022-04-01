Programming changes bring more live, local hosting to All Things Considered

Boise State Public Radio is committed to bringing you the most trustworthy & reliable news throughout each day.

We are always looking to improve our service and that’s why we are pleased to announce that starting April 18, we will bring you a more “live and local” version of NPR’s All Things Considered on weekdays.

Troy Oppie will transition out of his hosting duties with Weekend Edition on Saturday and move to ATC Monday through Friday.

Troy has been an excellent host for us on the weekend and we can’t wait for you to hear more of him. He’s excited about the change too.

“Public radio has always been an important part of my life, and the way I stay informed about what’s happening across the world and in my own backyard,” he said. “I’m incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to provide that service for others each afternoon on Boise State Public Radio.”

Troy will come prepared each day with the support of our award-winning news teams at BSPR and the Mountain West News Bureau.

You’ll be able to stay connected with “live” updates of the day’s top stories from around Idaho, the country and the world from one of the most listened to shows NPR offers. As the station continues to evolve we invite you to share your feedback and stay engaged.

Feel free to drop Troy a note or story tip at troyoppie@boisestate.edu or follow him on Twitter @goodbadoppie.

All Things Considered airs on Boise State Public Radio from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and streams on our website and app.

📣 Shameless plug: Boise State Public Radio is looking for applications from freelance broadcast journalists in the Boise area who can serve in a fill-in capacity. Sound like a fit for you or someone you know? Please share your interest and qualifications with paulstribling@boisestate.edu.