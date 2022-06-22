Listen: Magic Valley Latino/a Community Discussion

Boise State Public Radio and the College of Southern Idaho are proud to bring you a panel discussion on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community in immigration, employment and education.

On July 7, 2022 CSI’s Jerome Center Director and Hispanic Community Liaison César Pérez moderated a conversation featuring:



Local activist Estefania Mondragon

Business professional Susie Rios

They discussed topics such as creating paths to citizenship, the current and previous federal political landscape, and the constant need for developing the workforce, especially in the Magic Valley where big business plays an important role.



Missed the panel?

Listen in to the recorded conversation and Q&A session from the event:

July 7 Hispanic Panel at CSI Listen • 59:48

July 7, 2022 Panel at CSI: Q&A Listen • 51:25

Meet the moderator and panelists:

César Pérez is the Jerome Center Off-Campus Center Director and Hispanic Community Liaison at the College of Southern Idaho. He oversees the development and successful implementation of Hispanic-American bicultural learning environments which result in strategic initiatives addressing the service areas’ diverse communities. He is the recipient of the Martha A. Torrez Humanitarian of the Year and Premio Inspiración awards by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, as well as the Latinos in Action (LIA) En Acción award for exceptional contributions in education and development of Latino students.

Pérez is currently serving appointments by the Office of the Governor as a commissioner with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and a member of the board of directors with the Idaho Bureau of Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind. He and his family enjoy sharing their passion for multi-cultural initiatives and inclusion throughout the community.

Estefania Mondragon is a daughter of immigrant parents from Tarandacuao, Guanajuato, Mexico. She brings awareness, both of her languages, heart and imagination to her work. She wholeheartedly believes that change starts from the inside out and is passionate about building power within the intersections. She hopes to raise community consciousness, shift culture, and bringing an anti-oppression lens to the conversation. She imagines a world where everyone is honored and every living being thrives. Estefania is the Executive Director of PODER of Idaho.

Susie Rios is a community leader and organizer in Idaho with nearly 40 years of expertise in assisting students and community members to obtain a High School Equivalency certificate, post-secondary education, employment, unemployment, wage, and hour claims, training, and migrant and seasonal programs. Rios is currently the Statewide Outreach Director at the Idaho Women’s Business Center.

Coming from a farm working family with borderland roots between Texas and Mexico, Rios comes from our ancestors’ resiliency. She, along

with her parents and younger siblings, worked hard in the fields as young

as 10 years old. Much like other seasonal farm worker families, Susie’s

family traveled to different states and eventually set roots in the small rural town of Burley, Idaho. She continued working in the fields for many years and worked to find opportunities for her to thrive outside of the potato fields.

Rios embodies resiliency and leads with her heart in every interaction from connecting community members with resources to supporting women in starting their new businesses with Idaho Women Business Center. She understands the importance of opening space for others to thrive.