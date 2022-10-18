Boise State Public Radio expands its broadcast reach

Boise State Public Radio is expanding its broadcast reach in Idaho, with the acquisition of KLCZ in north Idaho and KUER in east Idaho.

North Idaho

In early 2022 Lewis Clark State College decided it could no longer support its broadcast service at 88.9 FM in Lewiston. Rather than losing the radio frequency, in mid-October it turned over the signal to Boise State Public Radio.

With the approval of the State Board of Education, Lewis Clark State College had approached other institutions of higher education in Idaho and found that Boise State University was able and willing to accept the transfer. Today KLCZ broadcasts news from Boise State Public Radio and NPR.

“We commend Lewis Clark State College for ensuring that public media remains in Lewiston on 88.9 FM,” said BSPR general manager Tom Michael. “We are eager to expand our statewide reporting in North Idaho.”

LC State students will be transitioning from KLCZ.com to LCWarriorRadio.com in the coming weeks for their online broadcasts. They will continue their current free-form music format and spotlight campus and community news, talk, weather and sports.

The owner previous to Lewis Clark State College was Lewiston High School, which transferred the non-commercial station to the college in 2005.

Eastern Idaho

In October KUER in Salt Lake City, Utah transferred the broadcast responsibilities of their radio translator at 107.5 FM in Pocatello to Boise State Public Radio. The facility, on Kinport Peak outside the city, broadcasts as K298BE.

“This change has been in the works for some time,” wrote Maria O’Mara in a message to listeners. “The distance between Salt Lake City and Pocatello has made it difficult to keep the signal on year-round.”

Seeking “a better steward,” they began the transfer of the license to Boise State Public Radio, which is programming it as a music station. Today at 107.5 FM, eastern Idaho listeners can hear classical music on the weekday and eclectic music programming in the evenings and on Saturday. News listeners can find NPR on neighboring KISU at 91.1 FM.