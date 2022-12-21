2022 Holiday Highlights on Boise State Public Radio

This season is a time to reflect on the most important news events from 2022 and pause to relax with holiday music from across a wide spectrum of styles. Here are some program highlights from your friends at Boise State Public Radio. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season. Remember you can take BSPR with you and listen wherever you are with the Boise State Public Radio App.

Holiday Programming Schedule for Boise State Public Radio News:

Friday, Dec. 23

12 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Idaho Matters Reporters Roundtable Year in Review

Monday, Dec. 26

12 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

12 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable Year in Review

Friday, Dec. 30

12 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Idaho Matters Reporters Roundtable Year in Review

Monday, Jan. 2

12 p.m. & 8 p.m.: Climate One: This Year in Climate

Climate One hosts Greg Dalton and Ariana Brocious review the top climate stories of the year, from the war’s global impacts, to the passage and signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, to the recent international climate summit in Egypt. This special episode features excerpts from some of Climate One’s most profound interviews of 2022, including conversations with such luminaries as Jamie Raskin, Wanjira Mathai, and Anand Giridharadas.

Saturday, Dec. 24

12 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Classical 24 Holiday Music