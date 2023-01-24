© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Station News

Movie Night in Sun Valley with George Prentice

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST
SVFF BSPR Night at Movies.jpg
Sun Valley Film Festival

The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film.

Morning Edition’s George Prentice will host a fun, fast-paced showcase of the most-talked-about (and sometimes debated) films of the season. We’ll feature some exclusive moments with the year’s most celebrated storytellers and unveil sneak peek info on the 2023 SVFF film slate. Plus prizes, games and plenty of surprises. If you love movies, this is the must-attend party of the year.

Tickets are limited. Please purchase your tickets for this exclusive event here.

When:
Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

Where:
The Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. S, Ketchum, ID 83340
(208)-726-7872

