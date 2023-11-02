Another Round: Join us at Sawtooth Brewing in Hailey

What’s on Tap: Join Boise State Public Radio as we return to Sawtooth Brewing in Hailey for Another Round. Come by for a beverage and learn about our newest initiative in the Wood River Valley as we introduce Boise State Public Radio Music, coming early in 2024.

You’ll have a chance to connect with General Manager Tom Michael and your public radio team, as well as grab some limited edition merch to mark the occasion!

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Sawtooth Brewing- Hailey Tap Room



110 N River St, Hailey, ID 83333

Plus! When you make a donation of $5 or more, you’ll take home our signature stainless steel Boise State Public Radio- NPR logo’d tumbler. And your first pint is on Sawtooth Brewing!